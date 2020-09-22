Tiger Shroff makes his debut as singer with ‘Unbelievable’

Indian actor Tiger Shroff has made his debut as singer in the Bollywood with his much-awaited song Unbelievable.



Sharing the track on his Instagram handle, the Baaghi 3 actor wrote, “And just when I thought jumping off one building to another was tough...for me this has been the most challenging yet full-filling experience.”

“Highest respect to musicians all across the globe, so much to learn ... but until then here's presenting our humble effort #YouAreUnbelievable out now!,” the actor further said.



Earlier, sharing the poster of the track, Tiger Shroff had he always wanted to sing and dance to his own song.

He had said, “Always wanted to sing and dance to my own song, but never really had the courage to take it forward.”