14-year-old Imaad becomes the youngest to win national scrabble title

Syed Imaad Ali, 14, clinched the title of the youngest national scrabble champion after he defeated eight-time former national champion Waseem Khatri in Gladiators 32nd Pakistan Scrabble Championship (Masters).

The championship – which was played at the guesthouse of pharmaceutical firm PharmEvo in Karachi – was the witness of how the youngest scrabble enthusiast staged the most astounding tricks in the national scrabble championship history.

The scrabble prodigy launched a spectacular ascend to the top – acing all of the remaining seven matches, including the last two against Khatri in the king-of-the-hill format despite being four wins behind Khatri.

Both competitors won 19 of their 27 games but the teen won on a better spread: 1469 compared with 1210 of Waseem.

Basil Khan, Ahad Riaz, Taha Mirza, Monis Khan, Sohaib Sanaullah and Hassan Hadi Khan made up the rest of the top ten.

Hammad Hadi Khan finished 3rd with 18 wins and a spread of 1333 just edging out his younger brother and defending champion Hasham Hadi Khan who also won 18 games but had a lower spread, 967.

Managing Director PharmEvo Haroon Qasim along with company’s CEO Syed Jamshaid Ahmed and Director Youth Programme of Pakistan Scrabble Association (PSA) Tariq Pervez accorded cash prizes and trophies among the winner, the runner up and the top 10 players.

Jamshaid, while speaking on the occasion, said it was heartening to see a young player clinching the national championship while players as young as nine years of age playing against former national champions in the event.

Researches have proved that scrabble helps in boosting immunity and mental well-being of players and vowed to continue supporting scrabble and other sporting activities, he added.