Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 22 2020
By
Web Desk

14-year-old Imaad becomes the youngest to win national scrabble title

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 22, 2020

The scrabble prodigy launched a spectacular ascend to the top – acing all of the remaining seven matches, including the last two against Khatri in the king-of-the-hill format despite being four wins behind Khatri. Photo Courtesy: Geo Super

Syed Imaad Ali, 14, clinched the title of the youngest national scrabble champion after he defeated eight-time former national champion Waseem Khatri in Gladiators 32nd Pakistan Scrabble Championship (Masters).

The championship – which was played at the guesthouse of pharmaceutical firm PharmEvo in Karachi – was the witness of how the youngest scrabble enthusiast staged the most astounding tricks in the national scrabble championship history.

The scrabble prodigy launched a spectacular ascend to the top – acing all of the remaining seven matches, including the last two against Khatri in the king-of-the-hill format despite being four wins behind Khatri.

Both competitors won 19 of their 27 games but the teen won on a better spread: 1469 compared with 1210 of Waseem.

Basil Khan, Ahad Riaz, Taha Mirza, Monis Khan, Sohaib Sanaullah and Hassan Hadi Khan made up the rest of the top ten.

Hammad Hadi Khan finished 3rd with 18 wins and a spread of 1333 just edging out his younger brother and defending champion Hasham Hadi Khan who also won 18 games but had a lower spread, 967.

Read more: Pakistan’s Imad Ali becomes youngest World Junior Scrabble champion

Managing Director PharmEvo Haroon Qasim along with company’s CEO Syed Jamshaid Ahmed and Director Youth Programme of Pakistan Scrabble Association (PSA) Tariq Pervez accorded cash prizes and trophies among the winner, the runner up and the top 10 players.

Jamshaid, while speaking on the occasion, said it was heartening to see a young player clinching the national championship while players as young as nine years of age playing against former national champions in the event.

Researches have proved that scrabble helps in boosting immunity and mental well-being of players and vowed to continue supporting scrabble and other sporting activities, he added.

More From Pakistan:

Two men allegedly kidnap, gang rape 22-year-old woman in Karachi

Two men allegedly kidnap, gang rape 22-year-old woman in Karachi
'You are our heroes': CJCSC Gen Raza confers civil awards on scientists, engineers

'You are our heroes': CJCSC Gen Raza confers civil awards on scientists, engineers
Army 'alive to emerging challenges', says Gen Bajwa after Battle Tank VT-4 demonstration

Army 'alive to emerging challenges', says Gen Bajwa after Battle Tank VT-4 demonstration
NAB summons Fazlur Rehman over accusations of owning assets beyond means

NAB summons Fazlur Rehman over accusations of owning assets beyond means
Shibli reiterates govt's resolve to bring sexual offenders to justice

Shibli reiterates govt's resolve to bring sexual offenders to justice
PM Imran Khan stops ministers from issuing 'unnecessary' statements: sources

PM Imran Khan stops ministers from issuing 'unnecessary' statements: sources
Schools shut due to violation of safety rules, not surge in infections: education minister

Schools shut due to violation of safety rules, not surge in infections: education minister
Bilawal, Fazlur Rehman talk anti-govt campaign, Pakistan's political situation

Bilawal, Fazlur Rehman talk anti-govt campaign, Pakistan's political situation
9-year-old allegedly shoots paternal aunt dead for marriage of choice

9-year-old allegedly shoots paternal aunt dead for marriage of choice
After 8 years, 2 MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory fire case

After 8 years, 2 MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory fire case
FINCEN files — The Pakistani link

FINCEN files — The Pakistani link
You allowed Nawaz to go abroad, now ensure his return: IHC tells govt

You allowed Nawaz to go abroad, now ensure his return: IHC tells govt

Latest

view all