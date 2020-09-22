Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Sep 22 2020
By
Web Desk

Sonu Sood claps back against claims of being a ‘fraud’: 'Go out and help someone’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 22, 2020

Sonu Sood claps back against spiteful claims of him being nothing more than a ‘fraud’

Sonu Sood has reached out to a number of grass root communities, however, he is still characterized as a ‘fraud’. In an attempt to finally set the record straight he came out to slam all claims made against him.

In regards to constantly being bashed by online hate comments, the actor reiterated a story he heard back when he was young. “I heard a story as a child. A sadhu (godman) had a magnificent horse and a daaku asked him to give the horse to him.”

“The sadhu refused and went ahead. In the jungle, he saw an elderly man who could barely walk. He offered the horse to the old man. The moment he sat on the horse, he revealed himself to be the daaku and started getting away.”

“The holy man stopped him and said that you can take the horse but don’t tell anyone how you took my horse because then people will stop believing in doing good deeds. That is my reply to trolls, you may be doing it because it is your profession, you are being paid for it. It doesn’t affect me and I will continue doing what I do.”

It was during his conversations on Barkha Dutt’s Mojo Story, Sood candidly responded to claims of him being a fraud. “For those who claim that I am not doing anything, my reply is that I have a database of 7,03,246 people whom I have helped and whose addresses, phone numbers, Aadhar card numbers I have.”

“All the students whom I have helped to come from abroad, I have all their details. I don’t want to clarify but I have the data. Instead of trolling me, go out and help someone.”

More From Bollywood:

Taapsee Pannu gives her take on the ‘insider vs outsider’ nepotistic debate

Taapsee Pannu gives her take on the ‘insider vs outsider’ nepotistic debate
Tiger Shroff makes his debut as singer with ‘Unbelievable’

Tiger Shroff makes his debut as singer with ‘Unbelievable’
Kangana Ranaut calls for Deepika Padukone's boycott after drug abuse scandal

Kangana Ranaut calls for Deepika Padukone's boycott after drug abuse scandal
Kalki Koechlin comes to ex-husband Anurag Kashyap's defense amid sexual assault scandal

Kalki Koechlin comes to ex-husband Anurag Kashyap's defense amid sexual assault scandal
Sara Ali Khan was mistaken for a beggar after she was seen dancing alone on the street

Sara Ali Khan was mistaken for a beggar after she was seen dancing alone on the street
Deepika Padukone under fire after chats revealed she 'asked for hash' from drug dealer

Deepika Padukone under fire after chats revealed she 'asked for hash' from drug dealer

Sonam Kapoor slams US based blogger for calling husband Anand Ahuja 'ugliest'

Sonam Kapoor slams US based blogger for calling husband Anand Ahuja 'ugliest'
Anushka Sharma flaunts her baby bump in dazzling pool photo

Anushka Sharma flaunts her baby bump in dazzling pool photo
Deepika Padukone on her youth as a badminton champion in school: ‘no TV, no movies’

Deepika Padukone on her youth as a badminton champion in school: ‘no TV, no movies’
Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan could be brought in on drug charges

Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan could be brought in on drug charges
Katrina Kaif sends love to Kareena Kapoor on her 40th birthday

Katrina Kaif sends love to Kareena Kapoor on her 40th birthday
Richa Chadha responds after alleged involvement in Anurag Kashyap's sexual assault scandal

Richa Chadha responds after alleged involvement in Anurag Kashyap's sexual assault scandal

Latest

view all