Drug peddler alleges another famous actress contacted him like Deepika Padukone

After Deepika Padukone's name surfaced in the ongoing drug abuse case gripping Bollywood, another famous actress got mentioned amid the entire scenario.

According to Indian media reports, another highly influential actress has been named in the case.



The actress is none other than Dia Mirza, whose name emerged during an interrogation with a drug peddler.

Named Anuj Keshwani, the drug dealer alleged he used to supply drugs to Dia on her request.

After the shocking revelation, Narcotics Control Bureau will most likely issue summons to Dia.

Reports reveal that the agency has also accessed details of drugs purchased by Dia in 2019. In fact, the Thappad actress had also allegedly met the drug peddler once or twice.

However, Dia has completely refuted the claims in a statement she issued recently.

“I would like to strongly refute and categorically deny this news as being false, baseless and with mala fide intentions. Such frivolous reporting has a direct impact on my reputation being besmirched and is causing damage to my career which I have painstakingly built with years of hard work," Dia tweeted.

"I have never procured or consumed any narcotic or contraband substances of any form in my life. I intend to pursue the full extent of legal remedies available to me as a law abiding citizen of India. Thanks to my supporters for standing by me," she added.