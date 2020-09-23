Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Sep 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Salman Khan's lawyer says he 'has no direct or indirect' stake in Jaya Saha's talent agency

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 23, 2020

Salman Khan's legal aide says 'has no direct or indirect' stake in Jaya Saha's talent agency

Salman Khan was alleged to be one of the owners of a controversial talent agency named KWAN, where Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Jaya Saha works. 

According to media reports, the actor's legal team has rubbished all such claims stating he has 'no direct or indirect' stake in the agency or its group entities.

KWAN came under the NCB scanner after talent manager Jaya Saha was called in for a probe after her name emerged in drug chats with Rhea Chakraborty.

Responding to the shocking claims, Salman's legal aide Anand Desai issued a statement and said, "Certain sections of the media are falsely reporting that our client Mr. Salman Khan, a leading Indian actor, has a majority stake in the talent management agency KWAN Talent Management Agency Private Limited.

"It is clarified that Mr. Salman Khan has no stake, directly or indirectly, in Kwan or any of its group entities. It is requested that media refrains from publishing false reports about our client," Desai added.

Moreover, the Bharat actor's legal counsel requested everyone to not speculate about his alleged involvement or ownership in KWAN.

