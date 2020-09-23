Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Sep 23 2020
Sonam Kapoor opens up about how she dealt with online abuse

Wednesday Sep 23, 2020

Sonam Kapoor detailed how all the online abuse took a toll on her mental health

Over the past couple of months, Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor has been subjected to quite a lot of criticism online.

Reacting to all of that, the Khoobsurat actor detailed how all the online abuse took a toll on her mental health and let to her stress levels escalating.

During an interview with NDTV, Sonam said: “I had some stressful times in the last three or four months, mentally. There is a lot of stuff that happens on social media, there is a lot of hate and talk of a lot of things.”

“It put me in a very low and negative space. But now I am much better,” she added.

Following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood saw the rise of a debate on nepotism, in which, many actors with film backgrounds in their families, received backlash.

Detailing the hate she received on social media, Sonam had earlier written on Instagram: “Yes I’ve switched off my comment section and my parents comment section because I don’t want my 64 year old parents to go through this. They did nothing to deserve this. And I’m not doing it out of fear you morons I’m doing it out of common sense to preserve my mental health and my parents.”

