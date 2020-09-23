Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Sep 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor are stars thanks to the audience, not their fathers: Vikram Bhatt

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 23, 2020

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have both been tangled in a bit of controversy of late

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have both been stuck in a puddle since the recent past, like many other actors with a film family background.

Coming to the defense of the power couple, Indian filmmaker Vikram Bhatt said that it wasn’t their family’s names that led them to the top but only talent.

During an interview with Navbharat Times, Vikram said: “If the audience had not appreciated the performances of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, they would have never become stars. The audience is responsible for making them stars and not their fathers.”

“There were several actors, directors who got an opportunity from their families but the audience didn’t like their work and rejected them. I believe that nepotism is a nonsense discussion that has been going on for quite a while now like many other nonsense discussions,” he added.

“If a father could have made his son a star, then Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol’s first film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas wouldn’t have been a flop. What did Sunny Deol do when the film did not do well?” he said further. 

More From Bollywood:

Sushant Singh Rajput admitted he was never sidelined by Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput admitted he was never sidelined by Bollywood
Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till October 6 after she files for bail

Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till October 6 after she files for bail
Arjun Kapoor vows to help others suffering from COVID-19 by donating his plasma

Arjun Kapoor vows to help others suffering from COVID-19 by donating his plasma
Sonam Kapoor opens up about how she dealt with online abuse

Sonam Kapoor opens up about how she dealt with online abuse
Dia Mirza rubbishes claims about consuming drugs: ‘This damaging my career’

Dia Mirza rubbishes claims about consuming drugs: ‘This damaging my career’
Salman Khan's lawyer says he 'has no direct or indirect' stake in Jaya Saha's talent agency

Salman Khan's lawyer says he 'has no direct or indirect' stake in Jaya Saha's talent agency
Drug peddler alleges another famous actress contacted him like Deepika Padukone

Drug peddler alleges another famous actress contacted him like Deepika Padukone
Following probe, NCB to arrest Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Jaya Saha

Following probe, NCB to arrest Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Jaya Saha
Arjun Kapoor plans to donate plasma following COVID-19 recovery

Arjun Kapoor plans to donate plasma following COVID-19 recovery
Sonu Sood claps back against claims of being a ‘fraud’: 'Go out and help someone’

Sonu Sood claps back against claims of being a ‘fraud’: 'Go out and help someone’
Taapsee Pannu gives her take on the ‘insider vs outsider’ nepotistic debate

Taapsee Pannu gives her take on the ‘insider vs outsider’ nepotistic debate
Tiger Shroff makes his debut as singer with ‘Unbelievable’

Tiger Shroff makes his debut as singer with ‘Unbelievable’

Latest

view all