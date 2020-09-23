Gen Bajwa met PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair twice, confirms DG ISPR

The army chief made it clear during the meetings that legal problems will be solved by the courts and that political problems should be handled by the parliament, says the ISPR. Photo: file

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa met PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair twice in the past two months, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said on Wednesday.



The military's spokesperson — speaking to ARY News — said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz were formed part of the discussion. The meetings, Gen Babar Iftikhar said, were held at Zubair's request.



The first of the two meetings took place at the end of August — in which ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed was also present — while the second took place on September 7.



The army chief made it clear during the meetings that legal problems will be solved by the courts and that political problems should be handled by the parliament.



"The army chief had said that the armed forces must be kept away from these talks," said the DG ISPR.



Neither Nawaz nor Maryam pushed for meeting

