Jannat Zubair posts stunning pics as she reaches 20 million followers

Actress Jannat Zubair enthralled fans with her latest picture as she crossed the massive 20 million followers mark on Instagram.

The 19-year-old actress, who also featured in various music albums, posted a sizzling photo of herself in a pool and captioned it as, '20 Million Peace'. The actress also shared her happiness and love with her fans and followers in her Instagram story.

Jannat has outplayed some of the most popular Indian TV actresses of her times as she reached a massive fan base on social media.

The actress has won hearts with her acting skills and stunning looks. She effortlessly rocks any kinds of attires and is on the path of becoming a fashion inspiration for the young generation.

The emerging star was last seen, on TV in the comedy series 'Khatra Khatra Khatra' and daily soap 'Aapke Aa Jaane Se'.

Jannat also graced various music albums with her magical appearance, including 'Hey Girl', 'Aeroplane', 'Frooti Lagdi Hai' and 'Ishq Farzi' to name a few.