Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Sep 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother refutes claims put forth by wife Aaliya

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 24, 2020

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother refutes claims put forth by wife Aaliya

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya approached the police against the actor and his brother. 

She levelled serious accusations of domestic abuse and rape against the actor's brother, Shamas.

Addressing the matter, Shamas has come forth denying all allegations against himself and brother.

He took to Twitter to reveal that the complaint filed by Aaliya is false and they will appeal in High Court against it.

"I ws never on d run, I ws out fr my next film's recce & in regard to d false complaint against me, it has been stayed by d Hon'ble Bombay High Court. The complaint against Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is also false & will be heading to Hon'ble BHC for this too [sic]," wrote Shamas in one of his tweets. 

"Chahe to 10-12 Jhoote cases kar do but Mai apna 2.16 Cr tumse court mein le kar hi rahunga... Parivaar ko bhi jhoote cases mein phasaya ja raha hai aur ye saza mil rahi hai 30 crore ki demnd puri na karne ki... (You can file 10-12 false cases if you want but I will take back my 2.16 crore from you my family is being accused in false cases, which is a punishment for not fulfilling the demand of 30 crore)" the upcoming filmmaker wrote in a separate tweet.


More From Bollywood:

Jannat Zubair posts stunning pics as she reaches 20 million followers

Jannat Zubair posts stunning pics as she reaches 20 million followers
Deepika Padukone summoned by police in drugs probe

Deepika Padukone summoned by police in drugs probe
Sushant Singh Rajput admitted he was never sidelined by Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput admitted he was never sidelined by Bollywood
Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till October 6 after she files for bail

Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till October 6 after she files for bail
Arjun Kapoor vows to help others suffering from COVID-19 by donating his plasma

Arjun Kapoor vows to help others suffering from COVID-19 by donating his plasma
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor are stars thanks to the audience, not their fathers: Vikram Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor are stars thanks to the audience, not their fathers: Vikram Bhatt
Sonam Kapoor opens up about how she dealt with online abuse

Sonam Kapoor opens up about how she dealt with online abuse
Dia Mirza rubbishes claims about consuming drugs: ‘This damaging my career’

Dia Mirza rubbishes claims about consuming drugs: ‘This damaging my career’
Salman Khan's lawyer says he 'has no direct or indirect' stake in Jaya Saha's talent agency

Salman Khan's lawyer says he 'has no direct or indirect' stake in Jaya Saha's talent agency
Drug peddler alleges another famous actress contacted him like Deepika Padukone

Drug peddler alleges another famous actress contacted him like Deepika Padukone
Following probe, NCB to arrest Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Jaya Saha

Following probe, NCB to arrest Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Jaya Saha
Arjun Kapoor plans to donate plasma following COVID-19 recovery

Arjun Kapoor plans to donate plasma following COVID-19 recovery

Latest

view all