Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother refutes claims put forth by wife Aaliya

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya approached the police against the actor and his brother.

She levelled serious accusations of domestic abuse and rape against the actor's brother, Shamas.



Addressing the matter, Shamas has come forth denying all allegations against himself and brother.

He took to Twitter to reveal that the complaint filed by Aaliya is false and they will appeal in High Court against it.

"I ws never on d run, I ws out fr my next film's recce & in regard to d false complaint against me, it has been stayed by d Hon'ble Bombay High Court. The complaint against Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is also false & will be heading to Hon'ble BHC for this too [sic]," wrote Shamas in one of his tweets.

"Chahe to 10-12 Jhoote cases kar do but Mai apna 2.16 Cr tumse court mein le kar hi rahunga... Parivaar ko bhi jhoote cases mein phasaya ja raha hai aur ye saza mil rahi hai 30 crore ki demnd puri na karne ki... (You can file 10-12 false cases if you want but I will take back my 2.16 crore from you my family is being accused in false cases, which is a punishment for not fulfilling the demand of 30 crore)" the upcoming filmmaker wrote in a separate tweet.



