Bollywood
Thursday Sep 24 2020
Anurag Kashyap: FIR filed against director over alleged sexual assault

Thursday Sep 24, 2020

They revealed that additional investigation is also underway in the case against Anurag Kashyap

Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had a first information report (FIR) filed against him following accusations of sexual assault. 

Registered at Versova police station on Tuesday, the FIR fell under Indian Penal Code 376 (I) (rape), 354, (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement), according to an official of the Mumbai Police.

They revealed that additional investigation is also underway in the case and the director will also be called in for questioning over the alleged sexual assault incident.

Actor Payal Ghosh had accused Kashyap of sexual misconduct. She alleged in her complaint that the director sexually assaulted her at her home in Versova back in 2013. 

