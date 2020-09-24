Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Sep 24 2020
Sushant Singh doubted sisters’ intentions as they were after his money: Rhea Chakraborty

Thursday Sep 24, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput had his doubts about his sisters’ motivation as revealed by Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea has dropped some explosive bombs about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as well as his death case.

According to the actor, her deceased boyfriend had his doubts about his sisters’ motivation and was of the view that they were all only after his money and were unperturbed about his mental well-being.

Rhea’s lawyer wrote in her bail application, as per Times of India: “Sushant had been routinely contacting his family to inform them about his bouts of depression and other issues but Sushant’s family members did not seem overly concerned regarding the same. Ultimately in the third week of November 2019, his three sisters came to Mumbai and informed him that they would be taking him to Chandigarh for further treatment.”

“The Applicant (Rhea Chakraborty) did not interfere with their decision and was in fact relieved to see his family members finally take some interest in his well being and health. However on 26th November 2019, Sushant called the Applicant and informed that he would not be travelling to Chandigarh with his sisters as he doubted their motives and felt that they were merely after his money.”

“That very same night, all three sisters left Sushant along at the peak of his depression.”

