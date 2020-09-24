Can't connect right now! retry
PCB asks South Africa to reschedule ODI series after PSL in March 2021

Pakistani batsman Muhammad Hafeez hitting a shot in a match versus South Africa. AFP/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday conveyed its readiness to Cricket South Africa (CSA) to reschedule the South African series planned for this month and postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Geo Super sources, PCB has suggested to its South African counterpart that the national team tour Zimbabwe in March for the three-match ODI series.

This will provide the green squad with a 10-day window after Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

Read more: PCB in talks with South Africa for limited-overs series: report

Cricket activities in South Africa have not yet resumed after restrictions were imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in August, Pakistan's tour of South Africa was postponed as CSA informed its Pakistani counterpart that it could not establish a biosecure environment the the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to rage.

