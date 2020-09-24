Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Sep 24 2020
By
Web Desk

PCB to unveil officials' salaries, perks in NA committee hearing

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 24, 2020

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wasim Khan adressing a press conference. Photo Courtesy: Geo Super/Files

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will reveal details pertaining to the salaries, perks, and other privileges granted to the employees of the board during an in-camera briefing to a National Assembly committee, The News reported on Thursday.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PCB Wasim Khan and Director Domestic Cricket Nadeem Khan with other officials on Wednesday attended a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules and Privileges.

Read more: PCB to meet Misbah-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali over complaints to PM Imran Khan: report

Due to the absence of the mover of the questions, Chaudhry Mohammad Hamid Hameed, the discussion was deferred for the next meeting. 

Wasim requested that the details be shared in an in-camera committee session.

Rana Qasim Noon accepted the request and decided to hold an in-camera session during the next meeting.

More From Sports:

Cricketing world reacts to death of Australia great Dean Jones

Cricketing world reacts to death of Australia great Dean Jones

Saudi Arabia grants special permission to PIA for 21 additional flights

Saudi Arabia grants special permission to PIA for 21 additional flights
Australia batting legend Dean Jones passes away in India

Australia batting legend Dean Jones passes away in India
PCB asks South Africa to reschedule ODI series after PSL in March 2021

PCB asks South Africa to reschedule ODI series after PSL in March 2021
Sindh health minister warns against reopening schools as coronavirus positivity rate doubles

Sindh health minister warns against reopening schools as coronavirus positivity rate doubles
Bilawal Bhutto demands free and fair elections in Gilgit Baltistan

Bilawal Bhutto demands free and fair elections in Gilgit Baltistan
Karachi cop says Clifton incident 'doesn't look like rape'

Karachi cop says Clifton incident 'doesn't look like rape'
Jodhpur killings: Pakistani Hindus to protest outside Indian Embassy in Islamabad today

Jodhpur killings: Pakistani Hindus to protest outside Indian Embassy in Islamabad today
Does freedom await Kaavan, ‘The world’s loneliest elephant?’

Does freedom await Kaavan, ‘The world’s loneliest elephant?’
India's ceasefire violations have shot up since 2014, DG ISPR tells diplomats on LoC visit

India's ceasefire violations have shot up since 2014, DG ISPR tells diplomats on LoC visit
PM Imran to address key UN panel on financial gaps today

PM Imran to address key UN panel on financial gaps today

Latest

view all