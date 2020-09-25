GB election commission issues schedule for Nov 15 polls

GB election commission will release the final list of candidates on October 20. Photo: File

The Election Commission of Gilgit Baltistan on Thursday issued the election schedule for the region's legislative assembly that will be held on November 15 of this year.

As per the schedule, the candidates can submit their nomination papers for the elections from September 15 till September 30 for the legislative assembly. The list of the candidates who submit will their nomination papers will be issued on October 1.

The returning officers will complete the scrutiny of the papers by October 7 and appeals against the rejection of papers can be filed until October 11. The appellate tribunal has been tasked to issue its verdict on the appeals by October 17.

The commission has set October 19 as the last date for withdrawal of candidates and the final list will also be issued the same day. On October 20, the commission will allot candidates their election symbols.

On Wednesday, President Arif Alvi approved general a summary for elections of the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly on November 15.

The president signed the summary sent for approval by the prime minister, the President House said.

The GB Legislative Assembly was dissolved on completion of its term on June 24, after which a caretaker government was formed.

The earlier scheduled elections for August 18 were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.