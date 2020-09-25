Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Sep 25 2020
By
Web Desk

GB election commission issues schedule for Nov 15 polls

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 25, 2020

GB election commission will release the final list of candidates on October 20. Photo: File

The Election Commission of Gilgit Baltistan on Thursday issued the election schedule for the region's legislative assembly that will be held on November 15 of this year.

As per the schedule, the candidates can submit their nomination papers for the elections from September 15 till September 30 for the legislative assembly. The list of the candidates who submit will their nomination papers will be issued on October 1.

The returning officers will complete the scrutiny of the papers by October 7 and appeals against the rejection of papers can be filed until October 11. The appellate tribunal has been tasked to issue its verdict on the appeals by October 17.

The commission has set October 19 as the last date for withdrawal of candidates and the final list will also be issued the same day. On October 20, the commission will allot candidates their election symbols.

Also read: Bilawal Bhutto demands free and fair elections in Gilgit Baltistan

On Wednesday, President Arif Alvi approved general a summary for elections of the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly on November 15.

The president signed the summary sent for approval by the prime minister, the President House said.

The GB Legislative Assembly was dissolved on completion of its term on June 24, after which a caretaker government was formed.

The earlier scheduled elections for August 18 were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More From Pakistan:

NEPRA approves hike in power tariff by Rs1.62 per unit

NEPRA approves hike in power tariff by Rs1.62 per unit
Nawaz prohibits PML-N members from meeting military, agencies' representatives in future

Nawaz prohibits PML-N members from meeting military, agencies' representatives in future
PM Imran Khan calls upon 'tax havens' to return stolen wealth of developing countries

PM Imran Khan calls upon 'tax havens' to return stolen wealth of developing countries
Gujranwala woman retracts rape accusation against police officer in formal statement to court

Gujranwala woman retracts rape accusation against police officer in formal statement to court
Afghan peace process: Spoilers can pose 'formidable challenges', says FM Qureshi

Afghan peace process: Spoilers can pose 'formidable challenges', says FM Qureshi
Police nab three, including domestic help, over elderly woman's murder in Lahore's DHA

Police nab three, including domestic help, over elderly woman's murder in Lahore's DHA
PML-N's Azma Bukhari lambastes Chohan for obsession with Maryam Nawaz's shoes

PML-N's Azma Bukhari lambastes Chohan for obsession with Maryam Nawaz's shoes
Saudi Arabia grants special permission to PIA for 21 additional flights

Saudi Arabia grants special permission to PIA for 21 additional flights
Angry mob chops off arm, nose of dacoits after robbery bid in Muzaffargarh

Angry mob chops off arm, nose of dacoits after robbery bid in Muzaffargarh
PCB to unveil officials' salaries, perks in NA committee hearing

PCB to unveil officials' salaries, perks in NA committee hearing
PCB asks South Africa to reschedule ODI series after PSL in March 2021

PCB asks South Africa to reschedule ODI series after PSL in March 2021
Children in a limbo as Sindh ministers issue conflicting comments on reopening of schools

Children in a limbo as Sindh ministers issue conflicting comments on reopening of schools

Latest

view all