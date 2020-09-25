Can't connect right now! retry
Deepika Padukone arrives in Mumbai amid tight security to appear before NCB

Deepika Padukone took a chartered flight to touch down in Mumbai with husband Ranveer Singh ahead of her NCB summon.

The actress arrived in the city amid tight security. She was also accompanied by manager Karishma Prakash and three members of her legal team.

Deepika has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after her name emerged in the drugs nexus case.

The agency recovered Whatsapp chats earlier in which a person named 'D' asked for drugs from another person named 'K.'

Sources from the investigative agency confirmed, "Deepika Padukone has acknowledged the summons and has submitted to joining the investigation on Saturday."

Apart from Deepika, actresses Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet and designer Simone Khambatta have also been issued summons by the NCB.



