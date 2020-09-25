Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 25 2020
By
Web Desk

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith are expecting their first child

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 25, 2020

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith had met through Instagram as revealed by the Princess Diaries actor 

American actor and singer Mandy Moore has joined the list of celebrities who are about to become parents during the coronavirus lockdown.

This Is Us actor announced the happy news of her pregnancy on Instagram to her fans, revealing the gender of the baby and when he will be arriving.

“Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021,” wrote Mandy alongside monochrome photos of her and her husband Taylor Goldsmith fondled her baby bump.

View this post on Instagram

Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

Mandy and Taylor, member of the folk rock band Dawes, tied the knot in 2018 after getting engaged the previous year.

The two had met through Instagram as revealed by the Princess Diaries actor in an interview with People.

“I took a picture of their album and posted it on Instagram. Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me. We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks, Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!” she had said back then.

Mandy had previously been married to singer Ryan Adams. 

More From Entertainment:

Mahira Khan takes a trip down memory lane with a tribute to Humsafar's Khirad

Mahira Khan takes a trip down memory lane with a tribute to Humsafar's Khirad
How Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are spending their first few days as parents

How Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are spending their first few days as parents
Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich’s relationship hit the rocks over long-distance conflicts

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich’s relationship hit the rocks over long-distance conflicts

James Corden responds to claims of him replacing Ellen DeGeneres

James Corden responds to claims of him replacing Ellen DeGeneres

Hollywood enraged after Breonna Taylor grand jury decision

Hollywood enraged after Breonna Taylor grand jury decision
Prince Charles to 'hasten the end of British monarchy' if he takes the throne as King

Prince Charles to 'hasten the end of British monarchy' if he takes the throne as King
Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid 'aren't in a rush to announce' their baby girl's name

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid 'aren't in a rush to announce' their baby girl's name

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson looking for properties together in LA

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson looking for properties together in LA
Brad Pitt loves seeing Nicole Poturalski defend him against Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt loves seeing Nicole Poturalski defend him against Angelina Jolie

Khloe Kardashian expecting baby no.2 with Tristan Thompson? Mom Kris Jenner responds

Khloe Kardashian expecting baby no.2 with Tristan Thompson? Mom Kris Jenner responds

Machine Gun Kelly reveals he fell in love with Megan Fox at the first sight

Machine Gun Kelly reveals he fell in love with Megan Fox at the first sight
Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich call it quits only two months after engagement

Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich call it quits only two months after engagement

Latest

view all