Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Sep 25 2020
By
Qamar Ali

Eight-year-old found dead in gunny bag in Karachi likely raped: police

By
Qamar Ali

Friday Sep 25, 2020

There were no torture marks on the body, police said, adding that a post-mortem was completed but its results reserved. Original image by Himshek Kumar/Unsplash/Illustration by Geo.tv

KARACHI: An eight-year-old boy found dead in a bori, or gunny bag, last night here near the metropolis' Shafiq Morr was likely raped, a preliminary autopsy conducted on Friday indicated, according to police.

There were no torture marks on the body, police said, adding that a post-mortem was completed but its results reserved. One suspect, identified as Samiullah, has been detained and named in a first information report (FIR) registered with the police, they added.

However, the authorities have underlined that the chemical report would reveal the real cause of the child's death.

Rescue sources had confirmed last night that the body of an eight-year-old boy was found in a gunny sack near New Karachi's Shafiq Colony neighbourhood.

A sub-inspector (SI) who is a resident of Shafiq Colony alerted the authorities on the 15 helpline, according to police.

Also read: Two men arrested for allegedly gang-raping 15-year-old in Karachi's Clifton

Sources had informed Geo News at the time that residents of the area notice a suspicious man carrying a gunny bag with him and stopped him to ask questions. Upon checking the sack, they found the body of a child and held the man before handing him over to the police, the sources added.

Police also confirmed at the time that they had detained the suspect and were interrogating him.

Speaking to Geo News, the boy's uncle said the detained individual made contradictory statements after he was taken into custody. The detainee first said the body of the child was found in a stream but then changed his statement to say it was found near some flats, he added.

The eight-year-old's relative added that the boy had been missing since Thursday evening.

More From Pakistan:

Karachi police officer slain in shootout with fleeing dacoits

Karachi police officer slain in shootout with fleeing dacoits
Supreme Court orders APS report be made public

Supreme Court orders APS report be made public
Seven Conservative MPs relaunch ‘Conservative Friends of Kashmir'

Seven Conservative MPs relaunch ‘Conservative Friends of Kashmir'
LHC stops PCB from taking financial guarantees from PSL franchises for next season

LHC stops PCB from taking financial guarantees from PSL franchises for next season
PTI foreign funding case: ECP's scrutiny body restarts probe

PTI foreign funding case: ECP's scrutiny body restarts probe
Foreign-educated police officer resigns after 'verbal abuse' by Lahore CCPO

Foreign-educated police officer resigns after 'verbal abuse' by Lahore CCPO
PM Imran to raise Kashmir issue in UNGA address today

PM Imran to raise Kashmir issue in UNGA address today
NEPRA approves hike in power tariff by Rs1.62 per unit

NEPRA approves hike in power tariff by Rs1.62 per unit
Nawaz prohibits PML-N members from meeting military, agencies' representatives in future

Nawaz prohibits PML-N members from meeting military, agencies' representatives in future
PM Imran Khan calls upon 'tax havens' to return stolen wealth of developing countries

PM Imran Khan calls upon 'tax havens' to return stolen wealth of developing countries
Gujranwala woman retracts rape accusation against police officer in formal statement to court

Gujranwala woman retracts rape accusation against police officer in formal statement to court
GB election commission issues schedule for Nov 15 polls

GB election commission issues schedule for Nov 15 polls

Latest

view all