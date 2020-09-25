Ranveer Singh fearing Deepika’s mental health, asks to accompany her at NCB office

Ranveer Singh stated in his application that his wife Deepika Padukone occasionally suffers from anxiety

Following the storm that hit Bollywood after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing, Deepika Padukone and husband Ranveer Singh head back to Mumbai from Goa as NCB investigates Bollywood’s top dogs in the drug abuse case.

Amongst other celebrities including Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, Deepika's name also emerged after her 2017 WhatsApp chats with manager Karishma Prakash were retrieved. The actor in that conversation is allegedly seen asking for hash.

According to sources cited by Zee News, Ranveer has formally asked the NCB officials if he can accompany his wife during her probe.

He specifically stated in his application that his wife occasionally suffers from anxiety and panic attacks and he wishes to be with her during this tough time.

Deepika will be investigated by NCB on 26 September.

According to sources, Ranveer has formally asked the NCB officials if he can accompany his wife during her probe. Singh specifically stated in his application that his wife occasionally suffers from anxiety and panic attacks and he wishes to be with her at this tough time.