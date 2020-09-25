Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Friday Sep 25 2020
By
Web Desk

Ranveer Singh fearing Deepika’s mental health, asks to accompany her at NCB office

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 25, 2020

Ranveer Singh stated in his application that his wife Deepika Padukone occasionally suffers from anxiety 

Following the storm that hit Bollywood after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing, Deepika Padukone and husband Ranveer Singh head back to Mumbai from Goa as NCB investigates Bollywood’s top dogs in the drug abuse case.

Amongst other celebrities including Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, Deepika's name also emerged after her 2017 WhatsApp chats with manager Karishma Prakash were retrieved. The actor in that conversation is allegedly seen asking for hash.

According to sources cited by Zee News, Ranveer has formally asked the NCB officials if he can accompany his wife during her probe.

He specifically stated in his application that his wife occasionally suffers from anxiety and panic attacks and he wishes to be with her during this tough time.

Deepika will be investigated by NCB on 26 September.

According to sources, Ranveer has formally asked the NCB officials if he can accompany his wife during her probe. Singh specifically stated in his application that his wife occasionally suffers from anxiety and panic attacks and he wishes to be with her at this tough time.

More From Bollywood:

Ranveer Singh vows to help the deaf community in India

Ranveer Singh vows to help the deaf community in India

Malaika Arora shares her coronavirus journey and how she coped with the ordeal

Malaika Arora shares her coronavirus journey and how she coped with the ordeal

Deepika Padukone arrives in Mumbai amid tight security to appear before NCB

Deepika Padukone arrives in Mumbai amid tight security to appear before NCB
Sanjay Dutt's wife talks about 'walking together' amid his cancer diagnosis

Sanjay Dutt's wife talks about 'walking together' amid his cancer diagnosis

Kangana Ranaut dishes on Bollywood’s NCB summons: ‘they are regretting their cruelty’

Kangana Ranaut dishes on Bollywood’s NCB summons: ‘they are regretting their cruelty’
Kangana Ranaut emotional over Bombay HC’s comment on her demolished house

Kangana Ranaut emotional over Bombay HC’s comment on her demolished house
Arjun Rampal quarantined after two costars test positive for coronavirus

Arjun Rampal quarantined after two costars test positive for coronavirus

Deepika Padukone meets lawyers before leaving Goa for NCB questioning

Deepika Padukone meets lawyers before leaving Goa for NCB questioning

Taapsee Pannu defends Anurag Kashyap: ‘If found guilty, I’ll be first to break ties’

Taapsee Pannu defends Anurag Kashyap: ‘If found guilty, I’ll be first to break ties’
Kangana Ranaut digs up old video where Anurag Kashyap talks about abusing a child

Kangana Ranaut digs up old video where Anurag Kashyap talks about abusing a child
Sushant Singh doubted sisters’ intentions as they were after his money: Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh doubted sisters’ intentions as they were after his money: Rhea Chakraborty

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about being the only Indian actor on ‘TIME’s 100 list’

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about being the only Indian actor on ‘TIME’s 100 list’

Latest

view all