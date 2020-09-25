Can't connect right now! retry
Tiger Shroff gushes over new single ‘Dynamite’ by BTS

With his massive social media following in toe, Tiger Shroff showed off his love for South Korean boy band BTS and lauded their hit new song ‘Dynamite’ sung completely in English.

Following the band’s monumental appearance at the UN General Assembly, the band delivered a heartfelt message that warmed hearts across the globe.

Shroff recently uploaded a video where he expressed his gratitude towards the band’s contribution, their music as well as their talent.

In the video, the Bollywood actor was quoted saying, “I think the reason their music you know, transcends boundaries and goes across the world is because of their messages through each song because of their visuals and of course of their talent when it comes to singing.”

No sooner did his video go live that the band’s loyal ARMY reposted his video to Twitter with a heartwarming caption that thanked the actor for his kind words of encouragement and praise.

The caption read, “Thank you @iTIGERSHROFF sir for your lovely words. We Armies love you. And your song #Unbelievable was amazing too. Waiting for more of your songs.”

This is not even the first time the actor has proudly portrayed his love for the band. In a previous upload to the photo-sharing site, Shroff busted off his dance moves to the band’s newest hit single called Dynamite.

Check it out below:



