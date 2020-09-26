Deepika Padukone ran Whatsapp group related to buying and selling of drugs

Deepika Padukone involved in buying and selling of drugs, Whatsapp group reveals

Deepika Padukone has landed in legal trouble, right in the middle of a probe after her plausible connections with drug peddlers emerged.

Now, new reports have shown that Deepika was in fact the admin of the WhatsApp group in which selling and buying of drugs were reportedly discussed.



According to Times Now, NCB sources have revealed that the WhatsApp group on the basis of which Deepika was issued summons, was administered by the starlet herself.

It is important to note that that talent manager Jaya Shah revealed the same while being interrogated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Meanwhile, Jaya herself was an “admin” of the chat group.

Deepika was earlier summoned by NCB on the grounds of drugs consumption and links to drug peddlers.

Many other celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet, Shraddha Kapoor and designer Simone Khambatta have been summoned by the NBC in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case in correlation with the ‘drug angle’.

On Friday, Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash appeared before the NCB and is set to be summoned again.