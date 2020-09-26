Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday Sep 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Pakistan coach Misbah sees no need for major changes for Zimbabwe series

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 26, 2020

Head coach Misbahul-Haq speaks to media in Lahore. Photo Courtesy: Geo Super

Head coach Misbahul-Haq on Saturday indicated that there may not be wholesale changes in the Pakistani team for the upcoming home series against Zimbabwe, saying that the team is already composed of young players.

During a press briefing in Lahore, the former captain said that the national team is already pretty young and might only need minor tweaking instead of mass chopping and changing.

“The Pakistan team is already composed of young players,” he said. “It had lost two senior players right after the World Cup.

“[In fact], we might change a thing or two to make the team even stronger.”

Explaining that the seemingly unimportant Zimbabwe home series is actually important, Misbah said: “We should keep in mind that the points earned from the ODI series would count towards World Cup qualification.”

He also underscored that finding new combinations and creating able back-ups were among his priorities while structuring the team.

Read more: Zimbabwe officially cleared to tour Pakistan for limited-overs series

The Zimbabwean side is considered one of the weakest ones in the world, leading some to suggest that the series be used to experiment with young untried talent.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had announced that it will host Zimbabwe for a limited-overs series which is scheduled for October-November.

"Needless to say, we at ZC are bursting with excitement as we look forward to playing cricket again and representing our nation with pride and passion in Pakistan," said Zimbabwe Cricket Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani.

The Africans are expected to land in Pakistan on October 20, and, following the mandatory quarantine, will play a three-match ODI series in Multan and as many T20Is in Rawalpindi.

The 50-over matches will take place on October 30, November 1, and 3 while the T20Is will take place on November 7, 8, and 10.

Zimbabwe's upcoming tour will be their second visit to Pakistan in the last five years.

More From Sports:

PCB to launch club registration next month: Wasim Khan

PCB to launch club registration next month: Wasim Khan
Anushka Sharma slams Sunil Gavaskar for 'distasteful' commentary during IPL

Anushka Sharma slams Sunil Gavaskar for 'distasteful' commentary during IPL
PSL 2020: 13 indicted for alleged part in spot-fixing racket with Indian bookies

PSL 2020: 13 indicted for alleged part in spot-fixing racket with Indian bookies
French Open to allow close to 1,000 fans a day at Roland Garros

French Open to allow close to 1,000 fans a day at Roland Garros
A 'leaked' private chat shows what a gem Dean Jones was as a person

A 'leaked' private chat shows what a gem Dean Jones was as a person
New Zealand govt gives go ahead for Pakistan, West Indies cricket tours

New Zealand govt gives go ahead for Pakistan, West Indies cricket tours
KL Rahul breaks IPL record with unbeaten century

KL Rahul breaks IPL record with unbeaten century
PCB removes Faisal Iqbal as Balochistan head coach over fake degree inquiry

PCB removes Faisal Iqbal as Balochistan head coach over fake degree inquiry
Cricketing world reacts to death of Australia great Dean Jones

Cricketing world reacts to death of Australia great Dean Jones

Australia batting legend Dean Jones passes away in India

Australia batting legend Dean Jones passes away in India
PCB to unveil officials' salaries, perks in NA committee hearing

PCB to unveil officials' salaries, perks in NA committee hearing
PCB asks South Africa to reschedule ODI series after PSL in March 2021

PCB asks South Africa to reschedule ODI series after PSL in March 2021

Latest

view all