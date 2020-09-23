Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Sep 23 2020
Zimbabwe officially cleared to tour Pakistan for limited-overs series

Wednesday Sep 23, 2020

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced that it will host Zimbabwe for a limited-overs series which is scheduled for October-November.

"Needless to say, we at ZC are bursting with excitement as we look forward to playing cricket again and representing our nation with pride and passion in Pakistan," said Zimbabwe Cricket Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani.

The Africans are expected to land in Pakistan on October 20, and, following the mandatory quarantine, will play a three-match ODI series in Multan and as many T20Is in Rawalpindi.

The 50-over matches will take place on October 30, November 1 and 3 while the T20Is will take place on November 7, 8 and 10.

Zimbabwe's upcoming tour will be their second visit to Pakistan in the last five years.

