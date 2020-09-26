Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Sep 26 2020
Deepika Padukone, her manager Karishma Prakash accept drug chats: report

Saturday Sep 26, 2020

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash have reportedly confessed to drug chats, according to Indian media.

Deepika Padukone and her manager are recording their statements with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in alleged drug nexus case probe.

Indian media citing sources reported that Deepika and her manager Karishma Prakash have confessed to the drugs chat.

Extra security has been deployed for Deepika outside the NCB office.

According to the reports, Deepika is being questioned about 2017 drug chats, besides alleged payments that she made for them.

Earlier, Deepika arrived in Mumbai with husband Ranveer Singh amid tight security on Thursday.

The actress booked a charter plane to arrive in the coastal city. She was also accompanied by manager Karishma Prakash and three members of her legal team.

Deepika has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after her name emerged in the drugs nexus case.

The agency recovered Whatsapp chats earlier in which a person named 'D' asked for drugs from another person named 'K.'

