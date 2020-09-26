Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Henry Cavill starts his 'Durrell Challenge 2020'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 26, 2020

Superman star Henry Cavill on Saturday took part in Durrell Challenge 2020.

The Durrell Challenge is 13k road race which would be held in Jersey, Channel Islands on Sunday 27 September 2020.

Taking to his Instagram,the actor posted a couple of picture and videos in which he was seen virtually taking part in the challenge.

The organisers of the Durrell Challenge 2020 recently announced that they need to significantly reduce the size of the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the organizers the race is just one element of a day full of festivitie.

In a statement, the organisers said they have taken the extremely difficult decision to announce that all runners (including VIP runners) who are not residents of Jersey, will be transferred into the Virtual Durrell Challenge 13K in 2020.

Superman actor Henry Cavill on Wednesday took to Instagram to share a post to help those who are willing to take part in the challenge.

Sharing his picture from his gym, the actor wrote "The Durrell Challenge is sneaking ever closer! September 27th to be exact.

Personally, It's been tough for me to fit runs in of late, but I'm upping my post weights cardio during the wee hours to get some extra conditioning in!

It's important to note that travel is tricky at the moment and definitely not recommended if you can avoid it. Sooooo, check the link in my bio for information on how you can take part in the Challenge from your very own home town!."


More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram debut record shattered

Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram debut record shattered
'Dirilis:Ertugrul': Aslıhan Hatun actor's candid picture is a sight for sore eyes

'Dirilis:Ertugrul': Aslıhan Hatun actor's candid picture is a sight for sore eyes

Charlize Theron shares rare pictures with her two children

Charlize Theron shares rare pictures with her two children

MGK posts PDA-filled photos with girlfriend Megan Fox a day after Halsey’s pics upset her

MGK posts PDA-filled photos with girlfriend Megan Fox a day after Halsey’s pics upset her
Engin Altan Duzyatan’s wife Neslisah stuns in latest photos with old friends

Engin Altan Duzyatan’s wife Neslisah stuns in latest photos with old friends
Burak Özçivit shares trailer of first episode of ‘Kurulus Osman’ season 2

Burak Özçivit shares trailer of first episode of ‘Kurulus Osman’ season 2
Does Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski hate Angelina Jolie?

Does Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski hate Angelina Jolie?
Humayun Saeed’s brother gets married in Lahore

Humayun Saeed’s brother gets married in Lahore
Janhvi Kapoor in complete awe of Sajal Ali's beauty, sends immense love

Janhvi Kapoor in complete awe of Sajal Ali's beauty, sends immense love
South Korean boyband BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus

South Korean boyband BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Africa tour most expensive royal trip in 2019

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Africa tour most expensive royal trip in 2019
Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid 'want to be husband and wife' after becoming parents

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid 'want to be husband and wife' after becoming parents

Latest

view all