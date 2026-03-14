Major entertainment news show ends after three decades

Access Hollywood axed after nearly 30 years as production pulls the plug on three shows.

One of entertainment television's longest-running institutions is coming to an end.

Access Hollywood, the celebrity news programme that has been a fixture on American screens since September 1996, has been cancelled by NBCUniversal, along with Karamo, the talk show fronted by Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, and The Steve Wilkos Show.

The cancellations were confirmed on Friday, 13 March, and form part of a broader shake-up of NBCUniversal's first-run syndication arm.

Fans of Access Hollywood won't lose it overnight, though.

The show, along with its companion programme Access Live, will continue production through the summer.

Both Karamo and The Steve Wilkos Show have already wrapped production but will keep airing new episodes until then as well.

For Access Hollywood, the cancellation marks the end of a remarkable run. The show launched in September 1996 and became one of the go-to destinations for celebrity news and red carpet coverage.

Its current presenting lineup includes Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover, Zuri Hall and Scott Evans, all of whom will now be facing an uncertain next chapter.

The news lands at a difficult moment for the daytime and entertainment TV landscape more broadly.

Access Hollywood's demise follows the cancellation of E! News, which ended its 34-year run last year, its final episode airing in September 2025.

For now, CBS-owned Entertainment Tonight remains on air and stands as one of the few survivors of that original generation of celebrity news shows.

Daytime talk has also taken breaks recently.

Kelly Clarkson announced in February that the current season of The Kelly Clarkson Show would be her last after seven seasons on NBC.

Around the same time, comedian Sherri Shepherd's syndicated talk show Sherri was also cancelled after four seasons.

Taken together, the recent wave of cancellations signals a significant shift in what broadcasters believe audiences, and local stations, actually want.

The era of the daily celebrity news shows, it seems, may finally be drawing to a close.