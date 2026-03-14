Oscars epic mishaps that left Hollywood stunned

The Oscars are Hollywood’s biggest night but sometimes things go really wrong.



The 98th Oscars will be at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, with Conan O’Brien back as host.

Over the years, the show has had some crazy and embarrassing moments.

In 2017, everyone thought La La Land had won Best Picture but it was a mistake as Moonlight was the real winner.

The presenters were confused and the audience didn’t know what was happening.

Jennifer Lawrence had her own funny moment in 2013 when she tripped on the stairs while going to get her Best Actress award for Silver Linings Playbook.

She laughed and finished her speech, making people cheer.

In 1974, a naked man ran across the stage, stopping the show for a few seconds. David Niven made a joke about it and Elizabeth Taylor laughed.

Other mistake include when Sam Smith said they were the first openly gay man to win an Oscar, which wasn’t true, and John Travolta saying Idina Menzel’s name completely wrong in 2014.

Even the In Memoriam segment has caused problems as in 2017, Jan Chapman’s photo was shown as dead by mistake.

The Oscars are full of glitz and glamour but sometimes the mistakes steal the show.