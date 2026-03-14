Timothée Chalamet subtly roasted by Steven Spielberg at SXSW

Steven Spielberg has become the latest, and perhaps most quietly devastating, voice to push back against Timothée Chalamet's comments about ballet and opera, delivering a pointed reminder at SXSW that the art forms very much still matter.

Speaking at a panel titled The Big Picture With Steven Spielberg at the 2026 SXSW Conference and Festival on Friday, 13 March, the legendary filmmaker, 79, was discussing the power of shared cultural experiences when he made his move.

After talking about the unique feeling of leaving a cinema after a great film, he extended that thought to concerts, and then, to applause from the crowd, added: "And it happens in ballet and opera, by the way."

He followed it with a straightforward declaration that these experiences are worth protecting. "We want that to be sustained. We want that to go forever."

He didn't name Chalamet.

The 30-year-old actor had sparked a wave of industry criticism after a filmed town hall with Matthew McConaughey at the University of Texas at Austin on 24 February, where he said he had no interest in working in art forms where the pitch was essentially keeping something alive that "no one cares about anymore."

He appeared to clock the potential fallout almost immediately, adding a hasty cover, "All respect to all the ballet and opera people out there. I just lost 14 cents in viewership. I just took shots for no reason."

The attempt at self-deprecating damage control didn't quite do the job.

The backlash that followed was swift and came from across the industry. Ballet stars Misty Copeland and Tiler Peck responded, as did opera singers Andrea Bocelli and Isabelle Leonard.

The Metropolitan Opera itself weighed in.

Whoopi Goldberg, Nathan Lane, Jamie Lee Curtis, Karla Sofía Gascón, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Charlie Puth were among the many others who made their feelings known.

Spielberg's contribution was characteristically understated, no lecture, no direct call-out, just a quiet and authoritative restatement of what most of the industry already believes.

Coming from one of cinema's greatest living filmmakers, at one of the entertainment world's most prominent festivals, it landed all the same.