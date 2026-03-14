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Katie Price says 'manifesting works' as she celebrates love with Lee Andrews

Katie Price has praised her husband Lee Andrews in a romantic post

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 14, 2026

Katies marriage reportedly left her family in shock, with some said to be upset about her decision.
Katie's marriage reportedly left her family in shock, with some said to be upset about her decision.

Katie Price has shared her true feelings about her new husband Lee Andrews in her latest Instagram post.

It is pertinent to mention that she tied the knot with Lee Andrews, just 10 days after meeting him. 

Since then, the couple have been updating followers about their blossoming romance with loved -up selfies and cosy photos from date nights together.

Now she has re-shared the photo to her own Instagram story as she said: "You make me so happy".

The star, who was known by the pseudonym Jordan during her glamour modelling days, said "manifesting does work" when she shared a photo to confirm her engagement in January.

Katie has previously been engaged eight times and has been married on three occasions to Peter Andre, Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler respectively.

She was also engaged to Warren Furman, Scott Sullivan, Leandro Penna, Kris Boyson and Carl Woods, although they never tied the knot. 

Katie recently tied the knot with Dubai businessman Lee Andrews in Dubai, before holding a second, legal ceremony in February - much to the shock and concern of fans and her family.

Her marriage reportedly left her family in shock, with some said to be upset about her decision.

Despite making several promises, Lee has yet to leave Dubai, leaving his wife to travel back and forth between her work and children's commitments in the UK and Dubai.

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