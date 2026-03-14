Harry Styles makes chart history with fastest selling album in years

Singer Harry Styles has reached another big moment in his career after releasing his new album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

The album has become the fastest selling record by a male solo artist in almost ten years.

The 32 year old singer released the album on March 6 and within days, it went straight to number one on UK album chart. His song American Girls also climbed to the top of the singles chart.

According to the Official Charts Company, the album sold more than 183,000 copies in its first week.

This, however, makes it the biggest opening week for a male solo artist since Ed Sheeran released his album Divide in 2017.

The record also performed strongly on vinyl as more than 66,000 copies were sold, giving Styles the biggest vinyl week of his career so far.

It is also the best selling vinyl album of 2026 right now.

The album includes songs like Aperture and American Girls and mixes sounds from disco, rock and funk.

Some critics say that it is one of his most bold and playful albums yet.

Away from music, Harry is also doing well in business as reports say that he has millions invested through his company and continues to grow his already huge fortune.