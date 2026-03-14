Mariah Carey teases new ‘Glitter' plans: ‘I'm excited about it'

Mariah Carey has hinted that something special is coming for the 25th anniversary of Glitter, the film she once called a disaster but has since grown to love.

Speaking to Variety, the 56-year-old confirmed that plans are in motion, though the exact details are still being worked out.

"[There are] plans for a deluxe and a reissue, or maybe just one, I don't know. We're getting on top of it. I'm excited about it," she said.

The news comes as the film has quietly disappeared from streaming services over the past month, fuelling speculation that something was on the way.

Whether it's a deluxe edition, a full reissue, or a combination of both, Carey seems genuinely enthusiastic about revisiting the project.

It's quite the turnaround for a film that had one of the most difficult releases in Hollywood history.

Glitter hit cinemas on 21 September 2001, just ten days after the 9/11 attacks, with the soundtrack dropping on the very day the tragedy unfolded.

The timing was catastrophic.

The film took in just $5.3 million worldwide, and the critical reception was brutal. Carey herself has been candid about how she felt in the aftermath.

"I used to hate it. I used to be so like, 'Why did I do that?'" she admitted, describing it plainly as "a disastrous flop" that arrived during a "tough time" in her life.

But Glitter has had quite the second act.

In 2018, the #JusticeForGlitter movement took off online and, remarkably, pushed the soundtrack into the iTunes Top 10 albums chart, 17 years after its original release.

Fans who had come to see the film as a campy, misunderstood gem finally got their moment. And Carey got hers. "And then, you know, it became something that I really loved and it just sort of took on its own thing," she said.

Whatever form the Glitter anniversary release takes, one thing is clear — this time around, both Carey and her fans are ready for it.