Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday Sep 26 2020
By
Faizan Lakhani

Tussle between PCB, PSL franchises gains pace

By
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Sep 26, 2020

The logo of the Pakistan Super League. — PSL/Files

KARACHI: The ongoing tussle between Pakistan Cricket Board and PSL franchise owners gained pace on Saturday when all the six teams issued a joint statement blaming the board of being “unwilling” to answer their grievances.

The statement said that the franchises have serious reservations with the existing financial arrangement and model of PSL.

“PCB has demonstrated an unwillingness to discuss, deliberate, or revise the arrangement in a serious manner, forcing the hand of the franchisees time and again. Since the inception of the league, the franchisees have collectively suffered losses in billions of rupees while the PCB has made billions,” the statement said.

The joint statement followed a joint petition by the franchises owners in Lahore High Court against the PCB.

Read more: LHC stops PCB from taking financial guarantees from PSL franchises for next season

The statement highlighted that PSL franchises tried their best to settle the matter amicably with PCB but the board's unwillingness and continuous decline made them seek the legal route.

“In light of the losses suffered by us over the past five seasons and PCB’s constant unwillingness to consider our grievances seriously, all six franchisees have been constrained to approach the honorable Lahore High Court against PCB,” the statement said.

“We would like to reiterate at this juncture, our firm commitment to the sport, and clarify that PSL franchisees have always tried to solve their disputes with PCB amicably and without the interference of a third party. However, PCB’s disinclination in addressing our grievances has left us with no other alternative but to have the matter decided by the court,” it added.

According to the Writ Petition filed in LHC, a copy of which is with Geo.tv, the PSL franchises owners (petitioners) asked that PCB be directed to hear the grievances, the financial model be revised, and the impugned demand be suspended till the grievances have been addressed.

The grievances of the PSL franchises with PCB were first observed in October 2018 when a joint letter by franchise owners was sent to PCB seeking the dollar rate to be pegged and revenue sharing formula reviewed.

Days after that letter, PCB had terminated Schon Group as owners of Multan Sultans. The franchise was later purchased by Alamgir Tareen after making the highest bid.

Read more: Rift between PSL franchises, PCB over sponsorship struggles

A meeting of the PSL governing council dated September 30, 2019, did discuss the same but failed to reach any agreement. A similar fate befell a meeting held in July 2020.

The franchises in their Writ Petition also mentioned that when they insisted on having grievances addressed and the financial model revisited, the tone of the respondent (the PCB) changed completely and became threatening.

More From Sports:

Pakistan coach Misbah sees no need for major changes for Zimbabwe series

Pakistan coach Misbah sees no need for major changes for Zimbabwe series
PCB to launch club registration next month: Wasim Khan

PCB to launch club registration next month: Wasim Khan
Anushka Sharma slams Sunil Gavaskar for 'distasteful' commentary during IPL

Anushka Sharma slams Sunil Gavaskar for 'distasteful' commentary during IPL
PSL 2020: 13 indicted for alleged part in spot-fixing racket with Indian bookies

PSL 2020: 13 indicted for alleged part in spot-fixing racket with Indian bookies
French Open to allow close to 1,000 fans a day at Roland Garros

French Open to allow close to 1,000 fans a day at Roland Garros
A 'leaked' private chat shows what a gem Dean Jones was as a person

A 'leaked' private chat shows what a gem Dean Jones was as a person
New Zealand govt gives go ahead for Pakistan, West Indies cricket tours

New Zealand govt gives go ahead for Pakistan, West Indies cricket tours
KL Rahul breaks IPL record with unbeaten century

KL Rahul breaks IPL record with unbeaten century
PCB removes Faisal Iqbal as Balochistan head coach over fake degree inquiry

PCB removes Faisal Iqbal as Balochistan head coach over fake degree inquiry
Cricketing world reacts to death of Australia great Dean Jones

Cricketing world reacts to death of Australia great Dean Jones

Australia batting legend Dean Jones passes away in India

Australia batting legend Dean Jones passes away in India
PCB to unveil officials' salaries, perks in NA committee hearing

PCB to unveil officials' salaries, perks in NA committee hearing

Latest

view all