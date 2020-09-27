Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Sep 27 2020
Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor reveal Sushant Singh took drugs in vanity van

Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to appear on Saturday.

After being quizzed by the agency, the actresses made a shocking revelation about Sushant Singh Rajput.

Much to everyone's surprise, Sara and Shraddha said that the late actor used to consume drugs in his vanity van.

Shraddha, who worked with Sushant in Chhichore, admitted that she only chatted with talent manager Jaya Saha, but denied consuming drugs.

She also revealed that she did attend the film's success party at Sushant’s farmhouse but never took narcotics.

As per sources, despite admitting to chatting with Jaya Saha, Shraddha Kapoor remained silent about the procurement and consumption of Cannabidiol.

Deepika on the other hand confessed to chatting about drugs with manager Karishma Prakash.

However, she also denied consuming drugs.

