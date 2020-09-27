NCB seizes mobile phones of Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone in drug case

The mobile phones of Sara Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone have been confiscated by the Narcotics Control Bureau in its investigation into Bollywood drug nexus case.



Deepika, Sara and Shraddha Kapoor recorded their statements with NCB on Saturday.

Indian media citing sources reported that the NCB has seized the cell phones of Sara Ali Khan and Deepika to recover the data for further investigation.

The mobile phones have been sent for forensic examination in the case.

According to the Indian media, the Padmaavat actress was questioned for six hours at the Evelyn Guest House in Mumbai's Colaba, where the NCB's special investigation team has set up a base.

Shraddha and Sara were also questioned separately at the NCB's Ballard Estate office.

Investigation into Bollywood's drugs links started after actress Rhea Chakraborty's questioning, three months after Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14.