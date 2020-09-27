Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Sep 27 2020
Residents evacuated from three-storey Karachi building after it tilts to dangerous level

Sunday Sep 27, 2020


KARACHI: Residents of a three-storey building in Buffer Zone 15-A/3 were evacuated on Saturday after it was observed that it had titled to a dangerous level, with people saying it could collapse any time.

After informing the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) staff of the building's situation, police reached the spot along with officials of the authority and evacuated residents from the building.

Officials say demolition work of the building will begin from today.

Read more: Two dead, multiple injured as yet another residential building collapses in Karachi’s Lyari

During the recent past, several people were killed when residential buildings collapsed in Karachi's Lyari and Korangi Allahwala Town areas.

At least two people had died and 12 were injured when a multi-storey residential building in the metropolis' Lyari neighbourhood collapsed, making it the second such structure to crash that week in the city.

Both the deceased had been recovered alive by rescue officials but had succumbed to their injuries. One of the two was identified as well, rescue officials had said.

