Ajay Devgn, Kajol send love to Nysa on Daughters Day

Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and wife Kajol celebrated Daughters Day by sending love and greetings to their daughter Nysa Devgn.



The Singham actor turned to Instagram and shared a cute photo along with a heartfelt note for his daughter.

He wrote, “My daughter, Nysa is many things. My sharpest critic, my biggest weakness & strength as well. She’s a young adult but to Kajol & me, she will always be our baby girl. #HappyDaughtersDay.”

Kajol also dropped comment on the hubby’s post saying, “Me too”.



Later, she also posted her dazzling picture on the photo-video sharing platform and wrote, “What I love most about you my dear daughter is ur unique point of view. It’s always just a little different from mine and it makes me look at myself and everything else in a totally different light! And that’s so hard for me to do. So #happydaughtersday to me you. #shotbynysa.”

On the work front, Kajol and Ajay Devgn were last seen in OM Raut directorial Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

