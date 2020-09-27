Stray dog bites 5 including 3 children at Karachi's Teen Talwar

The incidence of stray dog bites has increased in the metropolis during the past few months. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: Five people, among them three children, were injured when a stray dog bit them in Clifton’s Teen Talwar area on Sunday.

According to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali, three children and two men were bitten by the dog.

The injured have been sent home after being provided medical care, police said, adding that the condition of the victims is out of danger.



The incidence of stray dog bites has increased in the metropolis during the past few months. Earlier in February, 47 incidents of dog bites were reported in different areas of Karachi in a single day.