Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Sep 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Donald Trump’s tweet against Joe Biden

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 28, 2020

'Its not the content of this tweet but the context of it that I appreciate,' said Kangana Ranaut

In the midst of Bollywood’s drug debacle, Kangana Ranaut has reacted to US President Donald Trump’s tweet against Joe Biden.

Appreciating the context of his tweet, the Queen actor said that she likes the fact that instead of resorting to slurs and insults, Trump accused the former vice president of taking drugs.

“I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???” Trump had said in a tweet on Sunday.

Kangana reacted, saying: “Its not the content of this tweet but the context of it that I appreciate, accusations of taking drugs is used as a slur, much better than naming mother’s reproductive organs/stigmatising mental illnesses. We as a society must know what is it that we recognise as truly shameful.”

More From Bollywood:

Deepika Padukone cried numerous times during NCB probe: report

Deepika Padukone cried numerous times during NCB probe: report
Ajay Devgn, Kajol send love to Nysa on Daughters Day

Ajay Devgn, Kajol send love to Nysa on Daughters Day
Anil Kapoor shares how his mother had been tough as a ‘rock’ in lockdown

Anil Kapoor shares how his mother had been tough as a ‘rock’ in lockdown
NCB seizes mobile phones of Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone in drug case

NCB seizes mobile phones of Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone in drug case
Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor reveal Sushant Singh took drugs in vanity van

Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor reveal Sushant Singh took drugs in vanity van
Deepika Padukone leaves NCB office after six hours of interrogation

Deepika Padukone leaves NCB office after six hours of interrogation

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Anushka Sharma, Sunil Gavaskar controversy

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Anushka Sharma, Sunil Gavaskar controversy

Bhumi Pednekar calls for action against global warming and climate change

Bhumi Pednekar calls for action against global warming and climate change
Sushant Singh’s family feels his death investigation is being sidetracked

Sushant Singh’s family feels his death investigation is being sidetracked
Sara Ali Khan reaches NCB office to record statement in Bollywood drug nexus case

Sara Ali Khan reaches NCB office to record statement in Bollywood drug nexus case
Deepika Padukone, her manager Karishma Prakash accept drug chats: report

Deepika Padukone, her manager Karishma Prakash accept drug chats: report
Deepika Padukone ran Whatsapp group related to buying and selling of drugs

Deepika Padukone ran Whatsapp group related to buying and selling of drugs

Latest

view all