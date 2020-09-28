Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Sep 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur indicted in mega money-laundering case

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 28, 2020

Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur while leaving the court. Geo.tv/Files

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Monday indicted former president and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and his sister, Faryal Talpur, in a mega money-laundering case, with the accused pleading not guilty.

Justice Azam Khan presided over the hearing in the Islamabad court where Zardari, accompanied by his daughter Asifa, and Talpur were presented. However, the PPP leader's lawyer, Farooq H Naik, was not there reportedly due to his commitment at the Supreme Court.

The court also indicted Anwar Majeed, the head of the Omni Group and another accused in the case who appeared through a video link. Majeed, however, pleaded not guilty.

Read more: Zardari’s indictment in money-laundering case, Park Lane reference postponed till Sept 17

The court further indicted Majeed's son, Abdul Ghani, who was present in the courtroom and also pleaded not guilty.

Lawyers of two others accused in the case, including former Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) chairperson Hussain Lawai and banker Taha Raza, were given a copy of the charge sheet after being indicted by the court.

It should be noted that at the last hearing, the court had dismissed Zardari's pleas in the fake accounts cases, as well as three corruption references, and ordered he be indicted, noting that he could not be acquitted.

On the other hand, the PPP co-chairperson challenged the mega money-laundering and Park Lane reference trials in the Islamabad High Court, seeking acquittal in both.

