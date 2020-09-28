Can't connect right now! retry
Kangana Ranaut gets criminal case registered against her after recent remarks

The legal action is being taken after Kangana Ranaut tweeted about the farmers’ protest in India

One of the most outspoken stars in Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut has been all over the headlines lately owing to the several controversies and tiffs she has been involved in with fellow stars.

The Queen actor seems to have landed in quite a lot of trouble owing to her sharp statements as a criminal case was filed against her in Karnataka’s JMFC court.

The legal action is being taken after she tweeted about the farmers’ protest in India, terming them “terrorists” after which she was flagged.

"Prime Minister, if anyone's sleeping, they can be woken up, if someone doesn't understand, they can be explained, but what can be done when someone is acting to be asleep or doesn't want to understand? These are the same terrorists. Not one citizenship was lost due CAA, but they ended up spilling so much blood,” she had said in a tweet posted on September 20, 2020.

A criminal case has now been filed against her under sections 44, 108, 153, 153 A and 504 of the Indian Penal Code. 

