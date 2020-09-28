Sara Ali Khan confesses she was in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput

Can't connect right now! retry
Sara Ali Khan also claimed that she had accompanied Sushant Singh to his Lonavla farmhouse several times

As Bollywood fights off its drug abuse allegations, actor Sara Ali Khan was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau over her alleged connection in the case.

During the interrogation, the Love Aaj Kal actor made several startling claims about her late costar, admitting that she was in a relationship with him, as per reports.

While the Simmba star denied the use of drugs, she confessed of having close relations with the deceased actor during the filming of Kedarnath.

She also claimed that she had accompanied Sushant to his Lonavla farmhouse several times and had also been with him during his Thailand trip.

She further said that while she did smoke cigarettes, she has never taken any drugs, adding that Sushant had smoked weed on multiple occasions.

