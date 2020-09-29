Sushant Singh case: Investigation to be completed soon as forensic team submits report

Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe will very soon be wrapped up after medical team submitted the final forensic report on Monday.

According to Indian media reports, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has submitted the forensic report of Sushant Singh's death to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).



As revealed by Chairman AIIMS Sudhir Gupta, the CBI and the medical team working on the case are in agreement.

There are still some aspects that need to be investigated to reach to a logical legal decision, he added.

The CBI had earlier released a statement assuring that it is conducting a professional investigation and that all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date.

Meanwhile, Sushant's family lawyers Vikas Singh said that a doctor at AIIMS reportedly told him that the actor died by 'strangulation' and not by 'suicide.'

The claims were refuted by Chairman Gupta who said, "It is for them to take a call and bring it to the public domain. It is only when it is in the public domain that the family will be in a position to take some legal repose. Right now, we are helpless. We don’t know which direction this case is going."