PDM to hold first rally to rid Pakistan of 'unconstitutional system' on Oct 11 in Quetta

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi vows that the Pakistan Democratic Movement will will bring about a "real political transformation" in the country

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) announced on Tuesday that it will hold its first public rally on October 11 in Quetta to rid the country of the current “unconstitutional system”.

“It was also decided that on October 11, PDM will hold [its] first public rally and then the movement will spread all over Pakistan and rid Pakistan of this unconstitutional system,” announced former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on behalf of the movement in a press conference.

The former prime minister also announced that PDM’s steering committee was also approved in today's meeting of the opposition parties. He added that the organisational structure that was developed today will now be sent to party leaders for approval. He also said that the organisational details will be shared with the people soon.

Abbasi, who was flanked by other opposition leaders, said that today’s meeting of the PDM leaders condemned the shrinking space for democracy. He added that the meeting also condemned the “flood of inflation, rising unemployment and historic corruption” going on in the country.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader also said that the issues “frustrating” the people were also deliberated in the meeting.

“This is today’s decision all parties agree on this decision and you will see that this movement will bring about a real political transformation in the country,” said Abbasi.

