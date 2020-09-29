Indian actor Akshat Utkarsh found dead at his residence in Mumbai

Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Sep 29 2020
Another Indian actor Akshat Utkarsh was found dead at his Mumbai apartment, according to Indian media.

According to police, the 26-year-old Indian TV star from Bihar died by suicide. Akshat was found dead at his rented apartment in Mumbai’s Andheri area two days back.

Indian media quoted police that the actor was depressed due to lack of work, however, his family has rejected the claims.

Akshat’s suicide came four months after Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai.

