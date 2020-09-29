Faisalabad: Locals find 750-pound bomb that may have been dropped during 1965 or 1971 war

FAISALABAD: Locals found a bomb weighing 750 pounds from the fields which, according to the district civil defence, may have been dropped during the 1965 or 1971 war but did not explode.



Locals unearthed the bomb as they were digging in the fields near the Faisalabad airport. The 750-pound bomb — in rusty and dilapidated condition — was handed over to the civil defence officials shortly after it was discovered.



The huge bomb found in dilapidated condition in the fields of Faisalabad. Photo: Geo.tv





The bomb found is in rusty condition, will be handed over to the Pakistan Air force. Photo: Geo News

According to District Civil Defence officer Rana Abbas, the bomb will be handed over to the Pakistan Air Force.

