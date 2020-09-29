Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 29 2020
Govt allows Virgin Atlantic to operate direct flights between Pakistan, UK

Tuesday Sep 29, 2020

A Virgin Atlantic aeroplane tailfin and nose livery are seen at Heathrow airport. London, Britain. — Reuters/Files

The federal cabinet on Tuesday allowed Virgin Atlantic to operate flights between Pakistan and London, a statement from the information ministry said.

The airline earlier had also announced that it would be operating flights between Pakistan and London beginning December, and the booking of seats to start from September.

"From December, we’ll be flying four times a week from London Heathrow to Lahore, three times a week from Heathrow to Islamabad, and four times weekly from Manchester to Islamabad," it said.

The announcement comes after global curbs were imposed to fight the coronavirus that had hampered air travel, causing financial setbacks to many airline companies.

Read more: British Airways resumes flights to Pakistan

Earlier, the British Airways' first flight, after decades, also took off from Islamabad for London on August 14.

British Airways' direct flights resumed in June 2019 after a break of 10 years. The carrier first flew to Islamabad in 1976.

