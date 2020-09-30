Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Sep 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Sonu Sood receives UNDP accolade, joining the likes of Angelina Jolie, Emma Watson

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 30, 2020

Sonu Sood received the accolade through a virtual ceremony earlier this week, on Monday

Sonu Sood is B-Town's most generous star hands down, who is always a step ahead of everyone else in extending help to whoever is in need. 

The actor is now being lauded for his philanthropic endeavors as he receives the highly esteemed SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Sood received the accolade through a virtual ceremony earlier this week, on Monday. He has now joined the likes of Angelina Jolie, Emma Watson, Liam Neeson, Cate Blanchett, Antonio Banderas, Nicole Kidman, David Beckham, Leonardo DiCaprio and Priyanka Chopra.

After receiving the award, Sood said: “This is a rare honour. A UN recognition is very special. I have done whatever little I have done, in my own humble way, for my fellow countrymen without any expectations.”

“However, to be recognized and awarded feels good. I fully support the UNDP in its endeavours to achieve the SDGs by 2030. Planet Earth and mankind will greatly benefit from the implementation of these goals,” he said. 

More From Bollywood:

Arbaaz Khan takes online trolls to court for dragging him in Sushant Singh case

Arbaaz Khan takes online trolls to court for dragging him in Sushant Singh case
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana silences haters ridiculing her for being brown

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana silences haters ridiculing her for being brown

Indian actor Akshat Utkarsh found dead at his residence in Mumbai

Indian actor Akshat Utkarsh found dead at his residence in Mumbai
Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Meera Chopra fume after Hathras gang-rape victim dies

Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Meera Chopra fume after Hathras gang-rape victim dies
Sushant Singh Rajput’s forensic report unveils shocking revelations

Sushant Singh Rajput’s forensic report unveils shocking revelations
After Sara Ali Khan, Deepika, more Bollywood stars to be named in drugs case

After Sara Ali Khan, Deepika, more Bollywood stars to be named in drugs case
Deepika Padukone gets an earful from NCB after crying: 'Don't play the emotional card'

Deepika Padukone gets an earful from NCB after crying: 'Don't play the emotional card'
Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan spills details about their troubled relationship

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan spills details about their troubled relationship
Sushant Singh case: Investigation to be completed soon as forensic team submits report

Sushant Singh case: Investigation to be completed soon as forensic team submits report
Alia Bhatt pens birthday wish for Ranbir Kapoor ‘with love’

Alia Bhatt pens birthday wish for Ranbir Kapoor ‘with love’
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wish Sunny Kaushal on his 31st birthday

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wish Sunny Kaushal on his 31st birthday
Sara Ali Khan confesses she was in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput

Sara Ali Khan confesses she was in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput

Latest

view all