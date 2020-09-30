Sonu Sood receives UNDP accolade, joining the likes of Angelina Jolie, Emma Watson

Sonu Sood received the accolade through a virtual ceremony earlier this week, on Monday

Sonu Sood is B-Town's most generous star hands down, who is always a step ahead of everyone else in extending help to whoever is in need.

The actor is now being lauded for his philanthropic endeavors as he receives the highly esteemed SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Sood received the accolade through a virtual ceremony earlier this week, on Monday. He has now joined the likes of Angelina Jolie, Emma Watson, Liam Neeson, Cate Blanchett, Antonio Banderas, Nicole Kidman, David Beckham, Leonardo DiCaprio and Priyanka Chopra.

After receiving the award, Sood said: “This is a rare honour. A UN recognition is very special. I have done whatever little I have done, in my own humble way, for my fellow countrymen without any expectations.”

“However, to be recognized and awarded feels good. I fully support the UNDP in its endeavours to achieve the SDGs by 2030. Planet Earth and mankind will greatly benefit from the implementation of these goals,” he said.