Bollywood
Wednesday Sep 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Sara Ali Khan claims Sushant Singh wasn’t faithful with her during relationship: report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 30, 2020

Sara Ali Khan claimed Sushant Singh ‘wasn’t faithful’ to her, as she was interrogated by NCB

B-Town starlet Sara Ali Khan after called in for interrogation in the drug abuse case has left social media in a frenzy as shocking details emerge about her relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

As per a report cited by IBTimes, the Simmba star, 25, revealed details about her relationship with Sushant Singh, claiming he ‘wasn’t faithful’ to her, as she was interrogated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The actor had shared chats with NCB officials of her Kedernath costar, claiming that during the brief period in which they were romantically involved, the deceased star ‘hadn’t been faithful to her.’

The report further claims that Sara and Sushant had called it quits in 2019.

