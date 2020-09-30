Amitabh Bachchan wears green ribbon as he reveals he is now a pledged organ donor

'I wear the green ribbon of its sanctity,' wrote Amitabh Bachchan on his social media profile

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has officially become an organ donor, as announced by him on Tuesday.

Turning to Twitter, the veteran star shared a photo of himself with a green ribbon pinned to his suit that signified his decision to become a pledged organ donor.

“T 3675 - I am a pledged ORGAN DONOR .. I wear the green ribbon of its sanctity !!” wrote the 102 Not Out star.

In another tweet, BigB wrote: “T 3674/5 - ... in fulfilment of ancestors .. in the remembrance of them that lived in time , to give us this today .. honour for them done .. may their blessings be with us ever .. NO .. the deed be not ever disclosed .. they that know , shall ever know ..”

He also addressed the decision of his blog, writing: “The green ribbon is the acceptance of the fact that we are organ donors .. and if there be no money’s left with harry and sally .. then the desire to overcome becomes excitable.”