Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Sep 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Amitabh Bachchan wears green ribbon as he reveals he is now a pledged organ donor

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 30, 2020

'I wear the green ribbon of its sanctity,' wrote Amitabh Bachchan on his social media profile

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has officially become an organ donor, as announced by him on Tuesday.

Turning to Twitter, the veteran star shared a photo of himself with a green ribbon pinned to his suit that signified his decision to become a pledged organ donor.

“T 3675 - I am a pledged ORGAN DONOR .. I wear the green ribbon of its sanctity !!” wrote the 102 Not Out star.

In another tweet, BigB wrote: “T 3674/5 - ... in fulfilment of ancestors .. in the remembrance of them that lived in time , to give us this today .. honour for them done .. may their blessings be with us ever .. NO .. the deed be not ever disclosed .. they that know , shall ever know ..”

He also addressed the decision of his blog, writing: “The green ribbon is the acceptance of the fact that we are organ donors .. and if there be no money’s left with harry and sally .. then the desire to overcome becomes excitable.”

More From Bollywood:

Nora Fatehi responds to claims about Terence Lewis sexually harassing her in viral video

Nora Fatehi responds to claims about Terence Lewis sexually harassing her in viral video
Sara Ali Khan claims Sushant Singh wasn’t faithful with her during relationship: report

Sara Ali Khan claims Sushant Singh wasn’t faithful with her during relationship: report

Sonu Sood receives UNDP accolade, joining the likes of Angelina Jolie, Emma Watson

Sonu Sood receives UNDP accolade, joining the likes of Angelina Jolie, Emma Watson
Arbaaz Khan takes online trolls to court for dragging him in Sushant Singh case

Arbaaz Khan takes online trolls to court for dragging him in Sushant Singh case
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana silences haters ridiculing her for being brown

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana silences haters ridiculing her for being brown

Indian actor Akshat Utkarsh found dead at his residence in Mumbai

Indian actor Akshat Utkarsh found dead at his residence in Mumbai
Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Meera Chopra fume after Hathras gang-rape victim dies

Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Meera Chopra fume after Hathras gang-rape victim dies
Sushant Singh Rajput’s forensic report unveils shocking revelations

Sushant Singh Rajput’s forensic report unveils shocking revelations
After Sara Ali Khan, Deepika, more Bollywood stars to be named in drugs case

After Sara Ali Khan, Deepika, more Bollywood stars to be named in drugs case
Deepika Padukone gets an earful from NCB after crying: 'Don't play the emotional card'

Deepika Padukone gets an earful from NCB after crying: 'Don't play the emotional card'
Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan spills details about their troubled relationship

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan spills details about their troubled relationship
Sushant Singh case: Investigation to be completed soon as forensic team submits report

Sushant Singh case: Investigation to be completed soon as forensic team submits report

Latest

view all