Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Sep 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Karachi witnesses spike in COVID-19 cases

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 30, 2020

A man rides a motorcycle with his two children as a market curfew begins and shops start closing down amid a province-wide lockdown to contain the novel coronavirus in Karachi, Pakistan, April 4, 2020. Geo.tv/Haseem uz Zaman

ISLAMABAD: Karachi seems to be witnessing another spike in COVID-19 infections, with the National Command and Operations Center reporting that 365 out of 747 new cases recorded on September 29 were detected in the metropolis.

The unusual spike caught the attention of the national decision-making body and a meeting early on Wednesday discussed appropriate measures to contain the spike in cases.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan reportedly emphasised smart lockdown, contact tracing and a strict adherence to health protocols. 

Read more: Coronavirus numbers rising fast in Sindh, warns Murtaza Wahab

Meanwhile, Secretary Health Sindh apprised the forum that civil administration is monitoring the situation and appropriate administrative actions will be taken after taking into account disease prevalence in consultation with all stakeholders.

Yesterday, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab warned people to practice caution as coronavirus numbers are fast rising and people need to take caution.

Pakistan has started easing coronavirus curbs after infections in the country began to decline, according to government officials. The country's phase-wise reopening of educational institutions will also conclude on September 30.

More From Pakistan:

PPP leaders say PTI govt is anti-Karachi, hold Centre responsible for power crisis

PPP leaders say PTI govt is anti-Karachi, hold Centre responsible for power crisis
Inquiry underway against JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman, confirms NAB

Inquiry underway against JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman, confirms NAB
PM Imran Khan issues directives for early repatriation of Nawaz Sharif from London

PM Imran Khan issues directives for early repatriation of Nawaz Sharif from London
OGRA recommends slashing petrol price in October: sources

OGRA recommends slashing petrol price in October: sources
Nawaz Sharif bars party members from meeting functionaries of armed forces, related agencies

Nawaz Sharif bars party members from meeting functionaries of armed forces, related agencies
Govt allows Virgin Atlantic to operate direct flights between Pakistan, UK

Govt allows Virgin Atlantic to operate direct flights between Pakistan, UK
NA committee praises Pakistan army's efforts for peace and stability

NA committee praises Pakistan army's efforts for peace and stability
NA body passes bill seeking to stop dual nationals from becoming civil servants

NA body passes bill seeking to stop dual nationals from becoming civil servants
Coronavirus numbers rising fast in Sindh, warns Murtaza Wahab

Coronavirus numbers rising fast in Sindh, warns Murtaza Wahab
Faisalabad: Locals find 750-pound bomb that may have been dropped during 1965 or 1971 war

Faisalabad: Locals find 750-pound bomb that may have been dropped during 1965 or 1971 war
Maulana Tahir Ashrafi appointed Special Representative to PM on Religious Harmony

Maulana Tahir Ashrafi appointed Special Representative to PM on Religious Harmony
PM Imran Khan calls for one-year extension in G20 debt relief in address to UN summit

PM Imran Khan calls for one-year extension in G20 debt relief in address to UN summit

Latest

view all